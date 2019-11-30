|
|
GASTONIA - Helen Failen Brown, 91, of Gastonia passed away at Courtland Terrace on November 27, 2019. She was a native of Kingsport, TN and was a daughter of the late Enoch and Lula Failen. .
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. B. "Pete" Brown; her son, Mike Brown and her brothers, E.J. Failen and Harvey R. Failen. Helen is survived by her four daughters, Wanda Neal (Jerry) of Greenville, SC, Vickie Barber (Randy) of Kings Mountain, Kim Prince (Jimmy) of Clover, SC, and Cynthia Brown of Gastonia; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 3:00 pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 in the Masonic section of Gaston Memorial Park. Dr. Dennis Bean of Anthony Grove Baptist Church will be officiating. Following the service, the family will greet friends at the park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anthony Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 100 Anthony Grove Road, Crouse, NC 28033.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Brown family.
