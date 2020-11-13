1/1
Helen Day
CHARLOTTE - Mary Helen Sills Day, 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on November 11, 2020.

A native of Gastonia, she was daughter of the late John William and Bertie Lee Torrence Sills.

Helen was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and being a great homemaker. She was well known for her chocolate pies!

A private graveside service will be held at Gaston Memorial Park with Rev. John Stanley officiating.

Survivors include her daughter, Pam Smith of Charlotte and her family, Christopher Curtis of Wendell, NC, Parker Smith of Charlotte, and Christian DeCarlo of Wendell, NC; daughter, Angela Mitchell and husband Eddie of Zebulon, NC, and their family, Skye Brodish and husband Ben, Cody Mitchell, and Rowan Brodish, all of Apex, NC; sisters, Betty Oates and husband Glenn, and Laura Galloway; sister in law, Bobbie Sills; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Floyd Thomas Day; brother, Don Sills; and sisters, Virginia Johnson and Barbara Myers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Day Family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
