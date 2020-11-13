CHARLOTTE - Mary Helen Sills Day, 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on November 11, 2020.
A native of Gastonia, she was daughter of the late John William and Bertie Lee Torrence Sills.
Helen was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and being a great homemaker. She was well known for her chocolate pies!
A private graveside service will be held at Gaston Memorial Park with Rev. John Stanley officiating.
Survivors include her daughter, Pam Smith of Charlotte and her family, Christopher Curtis of Wendell, NC, Parker Smith of Charlotte, and Christian DeCarlo of Wendell, NC; daughter, Angela Mitchell and husband Eddie of Zebulon, NC, and their family, Skye Brodish and husband Ben, Cody Mitchell, and Rowan Brodish, all of Apex, NC; sisters, Betty Oates and husband Glenn, and Laura Galloway; sister in law, Bobbie Sills; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Floyd Thomas Day; brother, Don Sills; and sisters, Virginia Johnson and Barbara Myers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
