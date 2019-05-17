|
LINCOLNTON - Helen Marcene White Helms, 90, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away May 15, 2019, at Atrium Health in Lincolnton.
She was born in Lincoln County, daughter of the late Lora Little White and Albert Walter White. She was retired from General Shoelace.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Nathan Grooms officiating. Burial will follow in Hollybrook Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 until 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home. At other times, the family will be receiving friends at the home of Gena and Scott Wright, 2633 Highway 73 in Iron Station.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Earl Helms; brothers, Leeondes White, Joe White, Enoch White, Bud White, and Steve White; son-in-law, David Cantrell; and granddaughter, Kandace Helms.
Left to cherish her memories are sons and spouses, Ronnie Helms (Janice) of Maiden, Jimmy Helms (Debbie) of Lincolnton, and David Helms (Sandy) of Lincolnton; daughters and spouses, Sherry Cantrell of Lincolnton, Delana Clark (Steve) of Gastonia, LaDonna Lawing (Mike) of Belmont, Trina Parker (fiancé, Kevin Schronce) of Lincolnton, Leah Peters (Holland) of Charleston, SC, and Gena Wright (Scott) of Lincolnton; seventeen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; brother, Sam White; sisters, Kathy Buchanan (Bill), and Janet Quinn; sister-in-law, Nadine Clippard; brother-in-law, Joe Helms; and special friend and caregiver, Reba Jones.
Helen was a kind, caring and loving woman who was faithful to the Lord Jesus Christ – never wavering in her love and commitment to share God's love, grace, and his most precious gift of Jesus Christ our Savior to everyone. Through all her struggles with health, she remained happy, loving, and faithful.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to a special friend, Reba Jones, for her loving care and devotion. Mother loved Reba as a daughter. Also, thank you to the sweet, and loving staff at Carillon for their care and love.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Greater Western Carolinas Chapter, 205 Regency Executive Park Drive, Suite 202, Charlotte, NC 28217, or to UNC Autism Research Center – Attn: Tina Rice, Medical Foundation of NC, c/o UNC Medicine Department, 123 W. Franklin Street, Suite 510, Chapel Hill, NC 27516.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Helms family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 17, 2019