DALLAS, NC- Helen Jenkins Helms passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born in Gaston County on October 17, 1929, Mrs. Helms was the daughter of the late Jacob Thomas Jenkins and Maven Lytten Jenkins.
Mrs. Helms was a graduate of Gastonia High School. She was a homemaker and served as Vice President of B&H Machine Company. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. Mrs. Helms enjoyed reading, puzzles and watching ACC football and basketball. Most of all, she was a devoted wife, mom and grandmama.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Helms was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James W. "Bill" Helms; granddaughter, Anna Helms; brother, Tom Jenkins; sisters, Mary Parker and Nell Rogers; her daughter's fiancé, Todd Hanna; her beloved pet, Molly.
Mrs. Helms is survived by her children, Terry Helms and wife, Deborah, and Kim Helms; grandchildren, Chase Helms and wife, Jessica; great-grandsons, Asher and Ryder Helms.
A service of committal will be held privately on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Hollywood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution in memory of Mrs. Helms to Tri-County Animal Rescue, 3326 Al Hager Lane, Iron Station, NC 28080 or the charity of your choice
