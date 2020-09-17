1/1
Helen Holland
ROCK HILL, SC- Helen Marie Payne Holland of Rock Hill, SC, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 after an extended illness. She was surrounded by family and friends, and we are sure a band of angels were waiting to carry her to her new heavenly home. This beautiful soul was born on April 22, 1941, and was a native of Bessemer City, NC. She could light up a room, and your life, with her beautiful smile.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Holland; brothers Leonard Eugene, John Isaac, Michael Keith, James Elvin Payne, and Gerry Logan; parents Helen Ruth Jenkins Payne Jones and Leonard Eugene Payne, Sr.
She leaves her earthly family… Children: Chris Holland, Kelly Poore(Bruce), and Bradley Holland; along with three grandchildren: Holly Davies, Allison Lollis(Oliver), and Landon Davies; two great granddaughters: Ollie and Sophie; Sisters: Kimberly Bridges(Andy), Dottie Wehrmann, and Phyllis Farris Warren(James); Brothers: Harry Payne(Terry) and Robert D. Payne(Donna); and her dearest friend of seventeen years, Edward Grissom.
A graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Grandview Memorial Park, 629 S. Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Grandview Memorial Park
September 16, 2020
When we were growing up, she was always smiling and always had a "Bubbly" personality. So sad to hear of her passing. Rest in peace dear cousin.
Linda Bazoon Hopper
Classmate
