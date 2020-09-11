BELMONT - Helen Elizabeth Smith Johns passed away September 8, 2020 at home with her daughters by her side.



She was born in Belton, S.C. on February 4, 1927, daughter of the late C.R. Smith and Nora Ellison Smith . She was preceded in death by a beloved brother C.R. Smith Jr. and son-in-law LT. Col. USMC William S. Barkley Jr.



Helen attended North Greenville College, and there she met the love of her life, Eugene E. Johns, who she was married to for 64 years at the time of his death in 2013. She enjoyed being a pastor's wife and she served alongside him at Collin's Grove Baptist Church near Raleigh, Riverside Baptist Church in Merry Hill, Prospect Baptist Church in Albemarle and First Baptist Church in Cramerton.



Helen was the head librarian at the Belmont Branch Library for 24 years. It was her great joy to interact with fellow readers and to do story hour for many children through the years.



She was loved by many family and friends and will be greatly missed by her two daughters, Sylvia Barkley Trimble and husband Blake of Hickory, daughter Sharon Johns of the home; her sisters Gladys Hall of Belmont, SC, Ethel Caldwell of Belton, SC, and her brother Leon Smith and wife Martha of Holly Springs, NC. She delighted in the relationships she had with her grandchildren Wes (Natalie) Barkley, Travis (Christi) Barkley, Lisa (Joey) Barkley Shell; and her great grandchildren Sydney, Ella and Liam Barkley, Edward and Savannah Shell and many nieces and nephews. Her extended family included Sara Trimble and Laura and Billy Bevell and son Blake.



Funeral services for Helen Johns will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at McLean's Funeral Directors in Belmont with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.



Memorials in the name of Helen Johns may be made to Ebenezer Methodist Church in Belmont or charity of donor's choice.



McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the family.



