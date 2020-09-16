Helen Ball Kirkland, 92, of Mount Holly, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. Helen is the last Charter Member of the First Freewill Baptist Church of Stanley, North Carolina where she was a Deacon's wife and served her church for 71 years. She was a faithful member of the Women's Auxiliary. She cooked for shut ins and seniors and delivered meals to them. She was faithful to her church to the very end. Helen loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with all of her heart as well as their spouses. Helen worked in textiles as a spinner until she had to retire in 1976. She will be remembered as a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Helen will be truly missed by family and friends. Helen is preceded in death by her husband Claude James Kirkland. She is the daughter of the late Louis F. Ball and Artie Winfrey Ball who moved to Gaston County from Bryson City. Helen leaves behind her children, Ed Kirkland of Taylorsville, James Kirkland of Shelby, Virginia Kirkland Smith and her husband Harold of Mount Holly, Ronald Kirkland and his wife Cathy of Stanley, and Mike Kirkland and wife Terri of Stanley; her seven grandchildren, Nicole McCabe and husband Gary of Raleigh, Chad Kirkland and wife Christina of Ranlo, Jennifer Bolin and husband Brentt of Stanley, Candice Phillips and husband Paul of Charlotte, Anna Kirkland of Stanley, Jason Kirkland and wife Crystal of Stanley, and Justin Kirkland and wife Becky of Kings Mountain; her twenty great grandchildren Joseph, Nicholas, Liam and Emily Rose of Raleigh, Kira, Levi and Leia of Ranlo, Austin, Trevor and Jaxon of Stanley, Lillian of Stanley, Andrew of Gastonia, Blake, Paisley and Elaina of Stanley, and Abigail, Samuel, Benny, Gabryl, and Allyssa of Kings Mountain. Out of 10 children, she has one surviving brother, Herman Ball and his wife Hilda of Cheraw, South Carolina. Helen had eight brothers and sisters that preceded her in death. Ethel Parsons of Canton, Ohio, Mami of Union, South Carolina, Annie Sue of Bryson City, Cliff Ball of Canton, Ohio, Hubert Ball of Dallas, North Carolina, Iva Jean Kirkland of Stanley, Evelyn Sanders of Stanley, and Clayton Ball of Dudley Shoals, North Carolina.
The family will greet guests from 1:00 until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at First Free Will Baptist Church, 402 Hovis Road, Stanley, North Carolina. A service to celebrate her life will be held immediately following. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly. Memorials may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 206 Stanley, NC 28164. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.