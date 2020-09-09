1/1
Helen Long
BESSEMER CITY - Helen Taylor Long, 93, of Bessemer City, NC, entered her eternal home Sunday, September 6, 2020.

She was born April 20, 1927 in Durham, NC, the only child of John Victor and Nonnie Leazer Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Paul McGee Long.

Until her move to Peak Resources in Cherryville, she was an active member of First Baptist Church in Bessemer City. For over 30 years, Paul and Helen owned and operated Helen's Restaurant in Bessemer City. It was well known throughout Gaston County for its home-cooked meals and community service.

She is survived by her children, Paula Dixon (Carlton), Allen Long (Susan), Peggy Jenkins (Scott), Chris Long (Shelia), and step-son, Paul Long (Kitty). She also leaves behind nine grandchildren: Jennings, Amanda, Erika, Scottie, Paul, Mikael, Ian, Maria, Garrett and eleven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Westview Gardens in Bessemer City with Rev. Olin Byrum III officiating.

Social distancing and masks are encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 107 E. Washington Avenue, Bessemer City.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
