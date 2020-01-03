Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hermitage Funeral Home | Old Hickory Cemetery
535 Shute Ln
Old Hickory, TN 37138
(615) 889-0361
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Nashville National Cemetery
1420 Gallatin Pike S
Madison, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Oakley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Margaret Oakley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Margaret Oakley Obituary
Mrs. Helen Margaret Oakley, age 93 of Old Hickory, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.
She was born in Gastonia, North Carolina, to the late John Elonza Fletcher and Ida Shepherd Fletcher.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Gordon Oakley, and siblings, JE Fletcher, Ecklice Fletcher, Paul Fletcher, Ophelia Givens, Norman Fletcher, Earl Fletcher and Arthur Fletcher.
Mrs. Oakley is survived by her children, Stephen Oakley, Brenda Smith, and Fletcher (Elaine) Bridges; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be conducted on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at Nashville National Cemetery, 1420 Gallatin Pike S, Madison, Tennessee 37115.
Please visit the online obituary: www.hermitagefh.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -