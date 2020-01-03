|
Mrs. Helen Margaret Oakley, age 93 of Old Hickory, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.
She was born in Gastonia, North Carolina, to the late John Elonza Fletcher and Ida Shepherd Fletcher.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Gordon Oakley, and siblings, JE Fletcher, Ecklice Fletcher, Paul Fletcher, Ophelia Givens, Norman Fletcher, Earl Fletcher and Arthur Fletcher.
Mrs. Oakley is survived by her children, Stephen Oakley, Brenda Smith, and Fletcher (Elaine) Bridges; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be conducted on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at Nashville National Cemetery, 1420 Gallatin Pike S, Madison, Tennessee 37115.
