

Helen Marie Payne Holland of Rock Hill, SC, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11th, 2020 after an extended illness. She was surrounded by family and friends and we are sure a band of angels… waiting to carry her to her new heavenly home. This beautiful soul was born on April 22, 1941 and was a native of Bessemer City, NC. She could light up a room and your life with her beautiful smile.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Holland, her brothers, Leonard Eugene, John Isaac, Michael Keith, James Elvin Payne and Gerry Logan and her parents, Helen Ruth Jenkins Payne Jones and Leonard Eugene Payne, Sr.

She leaves her earthly family… Children: Chris Holland, Kelly Poore(Bruce) and Bradley Holland along with three grandchildren, Holly Davies, Allison Lollis(Oliver) and Landon Davies, two great granddaughters (Ollie and Sophie). Sisters: Kimberly Bridges(Andy), Dottie Wehrmann, Phyllis Farris Warren(James). Brothers: Harry Payne(Terry) and Robert D. Payne(Donna), and her dearest friend of seventeen years, Edward Grissom.

A graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 19th at 11:00 AM at Grandview Memorial Park, 629 S. Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store