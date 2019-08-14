|
|
Helen Martin, 85, of Gastonia went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 12, 2019. She passed away unexpectedly following a brief illness with her family by her side.
She was born December 8, 1933 to the late Clyde and Mary Howell in Lincolnton, NC. Helen spent the majority of her life giving unselfishly and lovingly of herself as a caregiver to multiple family members for many years.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Clarence "Marty" Martin. She is survived by her loving daughters, Renea Lovingood and husband Rickey of Gastonia, NC; and Beverly Harris and husband Mike of Lowell, NC. She is survived by her sister Pat Davis of Charlotte. Grandchildren Angela Davis, Eddie Lovingood, and Jacob Hammond. And great-grandchildren Marty and Justin Lovingood.
A graveside service of praise and thanksgiving celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Sunset Memory Gardens, 8901 Lawyers Road, Charlotte, NC. Jim Posey will be officiating. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am graveside prior to services.
Pallbearers will be Rickey Lovingood, Mike Harris, Eddie Lovingood, Jacob Hammond, Jerry Davis, and Marty Lovingood.
In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, she was also a woman who deeply loved Jesus Christ. She is triumphantly in the presence of her Lord and Savior.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019