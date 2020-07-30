1/1
Helen Mason
1922 - 2020
GASTONIA - Helen Isabell Mason, 97, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born October 13, 1922 in Chester County, SC to the late William Jonas and Anna Marie Vanadore Tomberlin.

She is preceded in death by her husband Howard Melton Mason; brothers James, William, Joseph, Erskine, and Clifford Tomberlin; sisters Robbie Lee Lawrence, Elizabeth Howell, Betty Gato, Idoynia Page, and Jean Tomberlin; and grandson Timothy Scott Mason.

She was a member of Linwood Church of God, retired from Firestone Mills after 40 years and 6 months, and worked at First Presbyterian Church for 20 years.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughters Joyce Fraley of Cherryville and Mary Watkins of Lincolnton; son Ernest Mason of Gastonia; sister Rachel Hartness of Gastonia; brother Steve Tomberlin of Kings Mountain; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 26 great-great grandchildren.

She will lie in state from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Helen's graveside service will be held 2:00 PM on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Westview Gardens.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Lying in State
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
JUL
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Westview Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
