Helen Montague

GASTONIA, NC- Helen Beal Montague, 65, of Charlotte passed away Thursday, June 25 at her home. She was a native of Gaston County and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Giles Detwiler Beal Jr.

Ms. Montague was a graduate of Gaston Day School and Salem College (NC) before moving to New York to continue her education at New York School of Design and pursue a career in interior design. She returned to North Carolina, settling in Charlotte, to establish her own interior design firm, Helen B Montague Interiors. While she enjoyed baking, gardening, and helping others in need, her greatest passion was her family and especially her grandchildren, by whom she was affectionately called "Honey".

Ms. Montague is survived by her mother, Mrs. Martha Barnett Beal of Gastonia; her brother, Mr. Giles Detwiler Beal III (Jennifer) of Gastonia; her sister, Mrs. Lee Beal Kirksey (Charles) of Charlotte; her son, Mr. Elias Nissen Montague (Mary) of Charlotte; her son, Mr. Addison Street Montague (fiancée Caitlin Bernstein) of Charlotte; and her daughter, Mrs. Parke Montague Vickers (Alex) of Denver, CO; and her three grandchildren, Charlotte, Laurel, and Reid. She also is survived by two aunts, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Ms. Montague was preceded in death by her Father, Mr. Giles Detwiler Beal Jr.

Due to current circumstances, a small private memorial service will be held for immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Ms. Montague.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store