Helen Nancy Martin, 86, of Gastonia, passed away April 11, 2020 at the Wellington House in Gastonia, NC.
She was born July 9, 1933 in Cullman, Alabama to the late James Robert and Deley Plunkett Nail.
Helen attended Parkwood Baptist Church and Zion Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, James Doc Lawrence and Lynn Martin; brothers, Leonard Nail and Edgar Nail; and sisters, Lillie Holcomb, Selma Williamson, and Verlie Raspberry.
Helen is survived by her son, David Lawrence; three daughters, Cathy Ammons and husband Randy, Patricia Furr and husband Joe, Annette Vontobel and husband Tony; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
A private graveside service, officiated by Dr. David Belle Isle, will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Belmont, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bible Missionary Baptist Church, 11360 Old Concord Road, Rockwell, NC 28138; Zion Baptist Church, 2437 Propst Street, Gastonia, NC 28056; or Parkwood Baptist Church, 1729 East Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020