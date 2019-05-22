Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Helen Pittman


Helen Pittman Obituary
GASTONIA - Helen Ruth Pittman, 87, went home to be with the Lord on May 20, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home with her loving son by her side.

Helen was born to the late Blaine and Louise Ensley January 20, 1932 in Andrews, NC. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Warren Pittman, brothers, Buddy, Bobby, and Tommy, sisters, Evelyn Elgin and Polly Rikard.

Helen is survived by her son Steve Pittman and wife Susan of Gastonia, brother, Bill Ensley and wife Gaye of Matthews, and her beloved dog, Buddy.

Services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors with Rev. David Belle Isle officiating.'

Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.

A special thanks to Tracy and Kim of Gaston Hospice for their loving care and attention.

Condolence messages made be sent online to: www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Pittman family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 22, 2019
