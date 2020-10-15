GASTONIA - Helen Dysart Rieks, 89, passed away at Robin Johnson House on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born January 5, 1931 in Cleveland County to the late Beaulo and Eldaree Owens Dysart.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rodney Rieks; and brothers Beaulo Dysart, Jr., William F. Dysart, Donald N. Dysart, and Bobby E. Dysart.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons Billy G. Keeter (Susie) of Albuquerque, NM, and James "Jim" G. Little of Gastonia, and sisters Mattie D. Lackey of Forest City, and Hazel D. Appling of Forest City; numerous nieces and nephews.
She will lie in state from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Sisk Butler Funeral Home on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Helen's funeral service will be held 2:00 PM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Sisk Butler Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Russell officiating.
Those in attendance are requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to The Church of the Exceptional, PO Box 46 Caroleen, NC 28019.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.