|
|
MT. HOLLY - Helen Ledbetter Russell, 91, of Mt. Holly, passed away April 1, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born July 21, 1927 in Stanly County, the daughter of the late Neil and Esther Ledbetter.
Helen was a founding member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 1625. She loved to dance and bake sweet treats. She had a big heart and loved to care for others and her fur baby Scooter.
She is survived by her sons, Al Russell and wife, Barbara and Robert Russell Jr. and wife Patricia; daughter, Bobbie Jean Hinkle and husband Jim; sister, Bill Talbert; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Russell; 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm Friday, April 5, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by Pastor David McClure.
The family will receive friends 1 – 2 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Gardens in Mt. Holly.
A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019