Helen Ruth Stephens Cunningham, age 94 of Whiteville and formally of North Myrtle Beach and Gastonia, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville, NC.
Born in Evergreen, NC on February 11, 1925, Mrs. Cunningham was the daughter of the late Bud
Stephens and Lyda Benton Stephens, and was the widow of Mr. Hoyt Cunningham, Jr. Along with her parents, Mrs. Cunningham was preceded in death by four siblings: Lucian "Luke" P. Stephens, Brunson Stephens, Leona S. Martin, and Jack Stephens.
An interment service celebrating Helen's life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia.
After graduating High School, Mrs. Cunningham attended Meredith College and later received her
Bachelor's Degree in Social Work at Queens College in Charlotte. Upon receiving her degree, Mrs. Cunningham worked as a Juvenile Program Director for the 27th Judicial District in Gaston and surrounding Counties until her retirement in 1982.
Survivors include her two beloved children, Jeffrey James Cunningham and wife, Linda of North
Myrtle Beach, SC, Ann Cunningham Russell of Concord, NC; two siblings, Sue S. Gore of Whiteville, Ann
S. Gore of Whiteville; four grandchildren, Lauren B. Gardner, Northey Grice Gardner, Catherine C. Hooks, James "Trask" Cunningham; three great-grandsons and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be addressed to the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach: 409 Bay Street, N Myrtle Beach, SC 29582 or Whiteville United Methodist Church: 902 Pickney Street, Whiteville, NC 28472.
A service of Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 9, 2019