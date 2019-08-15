|
BELMONT - Helen Teague Van Dyke, 99, of North Belmont ran into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 12, 2019 at Stanley Total Living Center & Rehab.
She was born on February 17, 1920 to the late Oscar and Edna Teague. She was the most generous, loving person and always though of others before herself. She was a faithful member of The Full Gospel Church for 84 years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, watching the Atlanta Braves and hosting her large family at her house every holiday. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Thomas Van Dyke, Sr.,; her son, Jerry Van Dyke; her daughter, Barbara Van Dyke Smith; her brother, Carl Teague; and her sisters, Lincee Huffstetler, Eula Morgan and Dorothy Bowen.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Fred T. (Butch) Van Dyke, Jr.; her daughter, Jackie Van Dyke Moore; her sister, Nell Crisp; her grandchildren, Richard Smith (Sherry), Patricia Boswell (John), Fred Thomas Van Dyke, III (Karen), Danny Van Dyke (Stacey), Jody Van Dyke (Melia), Chad Van Dyke (Gris), Marcie Moore, Mendie Moore (Rusty); 27 great-grandchildren; and 14 great great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Van Dyke will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday August 16 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home, and at other times at the home of Barbie Boswell Garrison, 112 Fites Creek Rd., Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019