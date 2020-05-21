|
Rev. Henry Mason Boughman, 83, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Robert Clarence Boughman and Nola Sexton Boughman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Hazel and her husband, Clarence; his brothers, Haze and Eugene and his wife, Cleo. Rev. Boughman was a retired minister of the Assemblies of God. He enjoyed football season and loved to watch Carolina Panthers games with his children; although his greatest love was the love of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Rev. Boughman is survived by his wife of 65 years, Glenda Lambert Boughman, whom he loved and adored; his children, Julia "Judy" Armstrong, Jim Boughman (Becky), Gary Boughman (Pat), Michael Boughman (Tracy) and Dennis Boughman; his sister, Neva Boughman; his grandchildren, Kasey Boughman, Elisha Rhyne, Jamey Boughman, Lauren Eakin (Nick) and Erin Boughman; his great-grandchildren, Kassie Boughman, Kenlie Boughman and Ziva Coward.
A service to celebrate the life of Rev. Boughman will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Core Church, 707 Westland Farm Rd., Mt Holly, NC 28120. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Boughman family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 21, 2020