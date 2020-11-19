1/
Henry Christmann
1951 - 2020
LYNN – Heinrich "Henry" Hans Christmann, 69, of Lynn, passed away, Friday morning, November 13, 2020 at Autumn Care of Saluda.

Born in Germany, he was the son of the late Richard Christmann and Gisela Rudinger Christmann. Mr. Christmann came to America in 1981 and in 1986 began working with the Boy Scouts of America. During that time, he was an assistant scout master. He had such a talent of being able to fix anything he laid his hands on. Prior to coming to Lynn, he lived many years in Stanley, NC and attended Depot Church in Stanley.

Surviving is his wife, Amy Christmann; one son, Joey Christmann; one daughter, Karen Christmann; four grandchildren, Wilma Ryals, Charles Ryals, Courtney Christmann and Katheryn Burnett.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the McFarland Funeral Chapel.

No formal services are planned.

Memorials may be made to Boy Scouts of America, P.O. Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015-2079.

An online guest register is available at mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com

McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Tryon, North Carolina.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
