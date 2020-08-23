GASTONIA, NC- Mr. Henry Phillips, Jr. "Paw Paw", passed away peacefully at his residence on August 21, 2020. He has gone to be with Jesus and the love of his life Rosa Phillips whom he was married for 65 years.
Henry was born in Gastonia, NC on July 25 1924. He was the son of the late Henry and Verna Phillips. He was also predeceased by his brothers Ralph Phillips, Bill Phillips and son-in-law Stephen Wells.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughters Shirley Ferguson and husband Ken, Patsy Wilson and husband Harold, Tammy Eason and husband Greg and Terry Wells; his three devoted sisters Sarah McAbee, Joyce Paysour and Faye Wright; sisters-in-law Dot Parker and Ida Phillips; grandchildren Gina O'Hare, James Thompson, Michael Phillips, Linsy Aul, Matthew Wells, Lesly Henderson, Alexis Eason and Erica Eason; great grandchildren Taylor O'Hare, Cathy Thompson, Carter Eason, Ellery Aul, Henry Aul, Greyson Wells, Makenzie Phillips, Nikolas Smartt, Wells Henderson and Everett Wells. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Henry proudly served his country in World War II in the 106th division. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He survived a Nazi counterattack and escaped after his entire division was captured. He was honored with four Bronze Stars and many other impressive medals. After serving in WWII he graduated business school and started a career at Beaunit Textiles. He was also a great farmer, that raised livestock and could grow any crop.
Henry was a strong, brave man who believed in a good work ethic and honesty. He was a self-sufficient man and provided well for his family. There will never be another generation like his. Henry adored his grandkids and great grandkids. He was his happiest spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by us all.
Mr. Phillips will lie in repose at McLean Funeral Directors today from 1:00 until 4:00 pm. Due to Covid 19 we will have a graveside service for family and friends at 12:30 pm, Monday, August 24 at Gaston Memorial Park with Laura Auten officiating and Military Honors rendered by the Gaston County Honor Guard.
The family is grateful to the Veterans Administration in providing compassionate care for Henry through Home Instead of Gastonia, NC. We are also thankful to his sister Joyce for helping in the care of Henry.
Memorial contributions may be made to Maylo United Methodist Church, 1900 Spencer Mtn. Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
