Herbert Reid Heilig, 80, of Clover, SC, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at home. He was born in China Grove, NC, to Wallace and Frances Heilig. Reid graduated from Aiken High School and attended USC on a US Navy scholarship as a midshipman and was commissioned as a Naval officer upon graduation.
Reid is survived by Elizabeth Anne Heilig, his wife of 52 years. Also surviving are his daughter, Frances Elizabeth Heilig and daughter-in-law Melissa Finley Heilig; brother, Robert Heilig (Pat); sisters, Peggy Heilig Thomas, Nancy Heilig Whitmore, and Betty Ann Heilig Cullman (Chris); grandchildren Matthew Reid and Claire Louise Heilig; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Reid was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Laura Louise Heilig.
Reid was an outgoing and generous man who knew no strangers. He prided himself on being the family historian and loved sharing stories about the Heilig heritage. Reid loved gardening and plants, and sharing them with friends and neighbors. His craftmanship lives on in the birds he carved and furniture he built, but his love for his family, near and far, will be treasured most. He will be greatly missed.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Gaston County Veterans Services or Cancer Services of Gaston County.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019