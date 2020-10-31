1/1
Herbert Winfield Gray
Herbert Winfield Gray, 89, of Cramerton, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Stanley Total Living Center. He was born in Dandridge, TN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Gray; daughter, Kay Murphy; sisters, Imogene Long and Viva Fine; brothers, EP Gray and Elbert Gray.
Mr. Gray was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of First Baptist Church Cramerton.
He is survived by a daughter, Rita Parrish and husband John; son-in-law, Nat Murphy; grandchildren, Wes Parrish, Beth Parrish, Jeff Murphy, Dayna Murphy, Darla Wilson, Tessia Steele; as well as a number of great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service to celebrate Mr. Gray's life will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Cramerton at 235 8th Avenue, Cramerton, NC 28032.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
