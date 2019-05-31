|
STANLEY - Herschel Simeon Ellis Jr., 86, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday May 29, 2019. He was born in Peru, Maine, son of the late Herschel and Lucy Ellis. He was preceded in death by 2 children Brenda Lowe and Bruce Ellis and sister Marilyn Bonney and husband Bob. He was a member of First United Methodist Church Mount Holly. He retired from A&E after over 25 years of service. Herschel graduated 2nd in his class from the Maine Maritime School. He was a US Navy Veteran.
He is survived by his wife of over 27 years Sarah Ellis, 2 children Cheryl Waters of Smyrna, GA, Craig Ellis and wife Denise of Tallapoosa, GA, 2 stepchildren Neal Johnson and son Clay of Siler City, and Bryan Johnson and son Hunter of Siler City. Son in law Ricky Lowe of Denver, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Ellis will be held 11:00am Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Mount Holly. The family will receive friends one hour prior the service at the church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Robin Johnson Hospice House or to the First United Methodist Church in Mount Holly.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Ellis family.
www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com 704-827-5020
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 31, 2019