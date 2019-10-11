|
1931 - 2019
GREER, SC – Herschel Lee Patterson, 88 formerly of Gastonia went home to be with his Lord on October 9, 2019 at his residence with his family at his side.
He was born in Madison County, GA on January 19, 1931 to the late Andrew Jackson Patterson and Mary Ann Meadow Patterson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his great granddaughter, Claire Cranford; and his siblings, Winnie Taylor, Helen Hudson, James William Patterson, Ralph Patterson, George Patterson and Ted Patterson.
Herschel retired with over 36 years of dedicated services as a truck driver with Burlington Transportation. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Katherine Rogers Patterson; his children, Roger (Tricia) Patterson; Randy (Pam) Patterson; grandchildren, Amanda (Josh) Pelletier, Rachel (Daniel) Cranford, Ashley Patterson (Austin), Matthew Patterson and Preston Patterson; great-grandchildren, Collins and Hayes Pelletier, Peyton Daniels and Rylee Samples; brother, June Patterson; sisters, Sue Brandon and Polly Simmons; and brother-in-law, Ken Rogers and wife Elvena.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, 5008 South New Hope Road, Belmont, NC with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Jan Deans officiating.
Pallbearers will be Josh Pelletier, Daniel Cranford, Matthew Patterson, Preston Patterson, Gary Yates and Gene Rogers. Honorary pallbearers will be Burlington Transportation Employees.
Entombment will follow at Evergreen "A Quiet Place"
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim HealthCare Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615 and/or Friendship Baptist Church, c/o Building Fund, 5008 S. New Hope Road, Belmont, NC 28012.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019