Hilbert Huffstetler Jr.
GASTONIA - Hilbert H. Huffstetler Jr., 82 of Gastonia passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 with his wife of 62 years and his children by his side.

Hib was the son of the late Hilbert and Grace Huffstetler Sr. He worked alongside his Dad at Huffstetler Auto Shop for over 35 years.

His priorities were faith, family and fun. He was always looking forward to his next trip. He approached life with a quick wit and loving smile. He was a lifelong member of First Wesleyan Church where he served as a board member for over 50 years and sang in the choir.

Hib is survived by his loving wife Connie; daughters Marsha House (Jimmy), Beth Joyner (Rick), Susan Brewer (Brent); son Hilbert H Huffstetler III; 8 grandchildren,Nathan and Calvin House, Brock and Grady Rosenkampff, Grace Tolson and Sarah Brewer, Jack and Kate Huffstetler; and one great-granddaughter, Evelina House.

A memorial service will be held at First Wesleyan Church on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 3:00 pm with Rev. Tim Smith officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service. A private interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Wesleyan Church 208 S Church Street, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolence messages may be shared online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Huffstetler family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Memorial service
03:00 PM
First Wesleyan Church
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
