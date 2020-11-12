MOUNT HOLLY - Hilda Norwood Homesley Bell, 85, of Mount Holly, passed away November 7, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Homesley is survived by Lisa J. Homesley, Benjamin A. Homesley, Harold Norwood (Betty), Cedith Norwood, Rodney Bell, Jimmy Bell, Elaine Isenberg, Marsha Lyons, Kenny and Rhonda Holmesley and family and Mary Ellen Homesley and family. A memorial service will be held 3pm, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. The family will receive friends from 2-3 prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pineview Cemetery, Mount Holly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to the American Diabetes Association
. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.