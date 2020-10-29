1/1
Hobert Keene
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Hobert Henry Keene, 69, of Mount Holly, NC passed away on October 27, 2020 at Atrium Health of Lincolnton, NC.
He was born June 14, 1951 in McDowell County, West Virginia to the late Harvey Junior Keene and Nellie Louise Rose Keene.
Hobert was a member of Dallas Church of God, Dallas, NC. He was a former supervisor of coal mining in West Virginia. He loved his family and church family. He loved the outdoors and riding his ATV, RC cars, and his fur baby, Zoe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunt and uncle, Rev. Ernest Rose and wife, Wilma.
Survivors of Hobert include his wife of 45 years, Joyce Butler Keene; daughters, Melissa Conley and husband Brian, and Stephanie Mills and husband Steven; two sisters, Ernestine Smith and husband Lennie, and Christine Parsons and husband Rick; and grandchildren, Summer Roark, Savannah Roark, Anna McKinley and Abby Mills.
A funeral service, officiated by Rev. Danny Shortridge, will be held at the Dallas Church of God at 7:00 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont, NC on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.
Online condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com



Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Dallas Church of God
OCT
30
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Dallas Church of God
OCT
31
Interment
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
