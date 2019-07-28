|
Belmont, NC- Holly Faye McFalls was born on November 26, 1989 and passed away on July 26, 2019 at the age of 29. Holly was a lifelong resident at Holy Angels, a place of loving, living and learning for the differently able located in Belmont, NC. Holly graduated from Webb Street School, Gastonia, NC. For nearly 30 years Holly has brought love and joy to all who knew her, cared for her and loved her. As a special friend of Sr. Jill Weber, RSM they shared many adventures, including fun days at Carowinds, beach trips and a special trip to New England. She was a young lady with a mind of her own - and had a style all her own; most often she would wear what she wanted to wear and usually in her favorite color - PINK. She wasn't fond of wearing shoes, but Sr. Jill would insist that she wear them when walking. She was a lover of music and enjoyed listening to her iPod. You hardly ever saw her without a straw or two. When she was sporting her sunglasses - she became Hollywood!
Holly's laughter, determination, hugs and high fives were shared with all who came to know and love her. Holly's guardian Adrian Thornburg and her family brought so much love and compassionate care and support to Holly. Holy Angels is grateful to the Physicians, Nurses, Social Workers, Palliative Care team and all who cared for Holly during her time on the 9th, 10th and 11th floors at Atrium Health. Holly will be missed by her Holy Angels family and Sisters of Mercy family. We have all been blessed by Holly and her life's stories, memories and impact on all who loved her.
A celebration of Holly's life will be on Tuesday, July 30th at 11am in the Sacred Heart Chapel on the Sisters of Mercy Campus, 6600 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont, NC 28012. Holly's cremains will be placed in the Garden of Angels at Holy Angels-Morrow Center at 3:15pm on Tuesday afternoon. Those who wish to honor Holly's life may donate to Holy Angels Foundation, 6600 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont, NC 28012.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 28, 2019