Horace Cline
GASTONIA - Horace Lee (H.L.) Cline, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. H.L. was born on September 3, 1930, in Gastonia, NC, to the late Gerard Odell Cline and Georgia Scott Cline. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jewel Rose Cline.

H.L. was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a faithful member of Flint Groves Baptist Church for many years serving as Bible study teacher, senior choir member, deacon and member of several pastor search committees.
H.L. attended Gardner-Webb University where he was elected student body president and was a member of the football and basketball teams. He enlisted in the Air Force prior to completing his undergraduate degree to serve his country in the Korean War. Upon returning home after his military service, H.L. continued his education receiving a Bachelor degree from East Carolina University, a Master degree from Appalachian State University, and a Doctor of Education from Nova University.
Early in his professional career, H.L. was employed with Gaston County Schools where he worked as both a teacher and counselor. H.L. accepted a position with Gaston College in 1965, two years after the college was granted a charter by the State of North Carolina. During his 33 years of service to the college H.L. held various positions such as vocational recruiter, Dean of Students and Vice-President of Student Personnel.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Muriel Campbell Cline; his daughter, Angela Cline Karchmer and husband Julian; his son, George Odell (Dell) Cline and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Lauren Cline Cloninger and husband Tyler, Haley Cline Sutton and husband TJ; great grandchildren, Charles Anderson Cloninger, Gracyn Odell Cloninger, and Nash James Sutton; sister, Shirley Cline Jenkins.

In consideration for safety during the current public health emergency, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Pastors Ronnie Bowers and Jeff
Watts will officiate the service.

Condolences may be sent to the Cline family at www.mcleanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flint Groves Baptist Church, c/o Scholarship Fund, 2017 East Ozark Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Cline family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
