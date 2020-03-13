|
HIGH SHOALS- Howard Lee Crosby, Sr., age 87, of N. Lincoln Street in High Shoals, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
His funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Reepsville Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Hull officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2:00 until 2:45 p.m. at the church.
Mr. Crosby was born June 28, 1932, in Gaston County, to the late Allen and Mamie Lee Byers Crosby. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Jane Hoyle Crosby; brothers, George Crosby, Charles Crosby, and Woody Crosby; and a granddaughter, Katelyn Self. He served in the United States Army, then later retired from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
He is survived by a son, Howard Lee Crosby, Jr.; two daughters, Roxanne Crosby Farnsworth of High Shoals, and Dianne Crosby Self (Roger) of Dallas; two sisters, Liz Crosby Heffner (J.D.) of Bessemer City, and Maxine Crosby Forrester (Stanley) of Pittsboro, NC; six grandchildren, Steven Thomas Lackey, Jr. (Karly), Christy Leigh Low, Howard Kelly Low (Bethany), Kristen Taylor Self Potter (Phillip), Jason Travis Self, and Joshua Coleman Self; and nine grandchildren, Alex Bowman, Savannah Bowman, Nathaniel Lackey, Mitch Lackey, Ethan Low, Amber Low, Kennedy Torres, Kollins Kate Potter, and Reese Lackey.
Memorials may be made in memory of Woody Crosby to Donate Life.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Crosby family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020