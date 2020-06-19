Howard Nobles
BELMONT - Howard Lenue Nobles, 82, passed away on June 17, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

A native of Chadburn, NC, he was son of the late Robert and Frances Nobles. Howard was a US Air Force Veteran. He was a faithful member of Flint Groves Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, Sunday school teacher and chairman of the personnel committee.
He loved to golf and fish.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Sue Nobles; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Lisa Nobles; daughter and son in law, Patti and Brad Connell; grandchildren, Nicholas Nobles(Sarah), Matthew Nobles (Maggie), Courtney Outen (Shane), Dana Strehl (Jacob), Sarah Nash, and Will Connell; great-grandchildren, Camden and Bliss Nobles, and Olivia Outen, numerous nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday at Flint Groves Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Bowers officiating.

Interment will follow at 2:30pm in Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte.

Honorary pallbearers will be The Breakfast Buddies.

The family would like to express a special thanks to his friends and neighbors for their loving care.

Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Nobles family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 19, 2020.
