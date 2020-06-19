Howard Nobles

BELMONT - Howard Lenue Nobles, 82, passed away on June 17, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
A native of Chadburn, NC, he was son of the late Robert and Frances Nobles. Howard was a US Air Force Veteran. He was a faithful member of Flint Groves Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, Sunday school teacher and chairman of the personnel committee.
He loved to golf and fish.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Sue Nobles; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Lisa Nobles; daughter and son in law, Patti and Brad Connell; grandchildren, Nicholas Nobles(Sarah), Matthew Nobles (Maggie), Courtney Outen (Shane), Dana Strehl (Jacob), Sarah Nash, and Will Connell; great-grandchildren, Camden and Bliss Nobles, and Olivia Outen, numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday at Flint Groves Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Bowers officiating.
Interment will follow at 2:30pm in Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte.
Honorary pallbearers will be The Breakfast Buddies.
The family would like to express a special thanks to his friends and neighbors for their loving care.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 19, 2020.