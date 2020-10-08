Howard Judson "Jud" Spargo Jr., 81 of Belmont, NC went to meet the Lord on October 4th, 2020. Jud was preceded in death by his father, Howard Judson Spargo Sr., his mother Jean Parrott Dellinger, brothers Ronald Paul Spargo and Charles Albert Spargo.

He is survived by his children Lisa Spargo Morelock and her husband Terry Morelock of Charlotte, NC, Howard Judson Spargo III and his wife Lynn Spargo of Gastonia, NC, and Justin Monroe Spargo of Gastonia, NC. Brother Robert Michael Spargo Sr. and his wife Jayne Spargo of Gastonia, NC. Grandchildren Hannah, Hailey, and Kaitlyn Morelock.



For 30 years, Jud owned and Operated Carolina Cleaning Cloth, a textile distributor here in Gastonia, NC



Jud was a member and regular attendee of First Assembly Church of God for over twenty-five years and loved attending the Seniors Sunday school class, who lovingly nicknamed him "Hollywood". He was an avid golfer, and past Gaston County Amateur Super Senior Champion. He amazingly had two holes in one exactly 25 apart to the day. He loved golf, but moreover he loved the people, he loved the companionship and comradery that coincided with the sport he loved so dearly. Countless hours were spent at the "muni" laughing and forging solutions to the world's problems. He was also a history buff and die-hard collector of antiquities.



Jud lived his life to the fullest, never content to be "ordinary", but striving to bring out joy and laughter to everyone he encountered. Friendly and quick witted with a touch of sarcasm surely to guarantee laughter, there was never a dull moment when he was around. He never forgot a face and they surely never forgot his.



Please join us in commemorating Jud's life at First Assembly Church of God, 777 Myrtle School Road, Gastonia, NC on Friday October 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Assembly Church of God, in Jud's name



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store