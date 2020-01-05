Home

Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
120 Belmont - Mt. Holly Road
Belmont, NC
View Map
Howard Sylvanus "Pete" Sellers


1925 - 2020
Howard Sylvanus "Pete" Sellers Obituary
DENVER - Howard "Pete" Sylvanus Sellers, born on January 8, 1925 to Dora Ellen Neil Sellers and Jerome Jackson Sellers passed away at home on January 4, 2020, a few days shy of his 95th birthday. Raised in Cherryville, NC, Pete is best known for his service station, Sellers Texaco Service, and car lots, Sellers Used Cars, both of Belmont and McAdenville, NC. He and his wife were members of Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Belmont. Pete was a wonderful, kind-hearted man that never met a stranger and was very special for sure. He had a life well-lived and will be missed by all who knew him.
Pete is survived by his wife of 75 years, Marjorie Ann Beam Sellers, his grandchildren, Shane (Gini) Sellers, and Maya (Brian) Love; 4 great grandchildren, Rachel and Zachary Sellers, Ethan and Emilee Love; and a niece, Sherry Wehunt Collins. Pete was preceded in death by his daughter, Sybil Ellen Sellers Disbrow; great grandson, Mark Christian Sellers; both parents and all siblings.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 120 Belmont - Mt. Holly Road, Belmont. The family will receive friends from 11-12 prior to the service.
Memorials can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County.
Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
