DENVER - Howard "Pete" Sylvanus Sellers, born on January 8, 1925 to Dora Ellen Neil Sellers and Jerome Jackson Sellers passed away at home on January 4, 2020, a few days shy of his 95th birthday. Raised in Cherryville, NC, Pete is best known for his service station, Sellers Texaco Service, and car lots, Sellers Used Cars, both of Belmont and McAdenville, NC. He and his wife were members of Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Belmont. Pete was a wonderful, kind-hearted man that never met a stranger and was very special for sure. He had a life well-lived and will be missed by all who knew him.
Pete is survived by his wife of 75 years, Marjorie Ann Beam Sellers, his grandchildren, Shane (Gini) Sellers, and Maya (Brian) Love; 4 great grandchildren, Rachel and Zachary Sellers, Ethan and Emilee Love; and a niece, Sherry Wehunt Collins. Pete was preceded in death by his daughter, Sybil Ellen Sellers Disbrow; great grandson, Mark Christian Sellers; both parents and all siblings.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 120 Belmont - Mt. Holly Road, Belmont. The family will receive friends from 11-12 prior to the service.
Memorials can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020