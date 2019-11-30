|
BELMONT - Howard Franklin Walls, 87, of Belmont, NC passed away on November 27, 2019 at his home.
He was born Aug. 21, 1932, to the late Jonah A. and Alice Stowe Walls.
Howard served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. As a successful general contractor and businessman, he formed Walls Construction Co. in 1962 and served as president for 54 years. Howard was a member of The American Legion Post 144 and served a term as Commander.
He served the Belmont community through his years as an active member of the Lions Club and Chamber of Commerce. Howard was a member of South Point Baptist Church of Belmont. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who loved being surrounded by his family, he will be remembered as a loving, kind, and generous man.
In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Doris Hansil Walls, his son Gary Franklin Walls, his sisters Josephine Patterson and Margaret Walls, and his brother Eugene Walls.
Left to cherish his memories are his sons Kevin Walls and wife Tracy, Keith Boughman and wife Valarie; his daughters Merodie Walls Bolin and husband David, Janet Walls, Renee Boughman; grandchildren Jeremy and Noah Walls, Dawn Walls Willis, Danielle Walls Moses, Nicole Bolin Higginbotham, Angel Carver, Kenny and Adam Sides; great grandchildren Baylee, Kanon, and Karter Willis, Shelby Moses, Merritt and Birdi Higginbotham, Rylee Walls, Nicholaus Perros, and Alexys, Aubrey, and Alyssa Sides.
A funeral service will be held 2:00pm, December 1, 2019 at South Point Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
A private interment will be in Hillcrest Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to South Point Baptist Church Building Fund, 124 Horsley Ave. Belmont, NC 28012 or Novant Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 324 N McDowell St. Suite 200 Charlotte, NC 28204.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019