|
|
SHELBY - James Hoyt Hamrick, 93, passed away, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at White Oak Manor in Shelby.
A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Ralph and Gertrude Hamrick.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Ruth Yarborough Hamrick; son, Donald Ralph Hamrick; sisters, Marilyn Justice, Marthel Hamrick; and brother Willard Hamrick. Hoyt is survived by his son, Phil (Deb) Hamrick; daughter, Tammy Muholland; sisters, Lavonne (Bill) Powell, and Nancy (Michael) Hughes; grandchildren, Michael Bridges, Melissa Tamerz, Morgan Hamrick and Kate Waddell; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Hoyt was a lifetime member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church, worked at the Shelby Mill and later, Kester furniture, where he retired after 25 years. He enjoyed many hobbies with his wife and family, including square dancing, boating, camping and fishing. He and his wife were members of the Shelby Chapter of The Coast Guard Auxiliary. He also enjoyed sharing his knowledge of scripture, and taught Sunday school throughout his years. Hoyt will be missed by his family and friends, and will be remembered for his friendly, outgoing nature, and making people smile wherever he went.?
Funeral services will be held 11am, Friday, May 3, 2019, at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tom Runyon and Rev. Jimmy McKee officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, in the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 123 Beaver Dam Church Road, Shelby, NC 28152
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 2, 2019