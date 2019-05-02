Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beaver Dam Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Beaver Dam Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Hoyt Hamrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hoyt Hamrick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hoyt Hamrick Obituary
SHELBY - James Hoyt Hamrick, 93, passed away, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at White Oak Manor in Shelby.

A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Ralph and Gertrude Hamrick.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Ruth Yarborough Hamrick; son, Donald Ralph Hamrick; sisters, Marilyn Justice, Marthel Hamrick; and brother Willard Hamrick. Hoyt is survived by his son, Phil (Deb) Hamrick; daughter, Tammy Muholland; sisters, Lavonne (Bill) Powell, and Nancy (Michael) Hughes; grandchildren, Michael Bridges, Melissa Tamerz, Morgan Hamrick and Kate Waddell; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Hoyt was a lifetime member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church, worked at the Shelby Mill and later, Kester furniture, where he retired after 25 years. He enjoyed many hobbies with his wife and family, including square dancing, boating, camping and fishing. He and his wife were members of the Shelby Chapter of The Coast Guard Auxiliary. He also enjoyed sharing his knowledge of scripture, and taught Sunday school throughout his years. Hoyt will be missed by his family and friends, and will be remembered for his friendly, outgoing nature, and making people smile wherever he went.?

Funeral services will be held 11am, Friday, May 3, 2019, at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tom Runyon and Rev. Jimmy McKee officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, in the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 123 Beaver Dam Church Road, Shelby, NC 28152

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now