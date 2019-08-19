|
1933 - 2019
DALLAS-Hoyt McCoy Gaddis, 86 went home to be with his Lord on August 17, 2019 at Robin Johnson House with his family by his side.
He was born in Cherokee County, NC on March 19, 1933 to the late Ralph and Nora Gaddis In addition he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Ruby Shields Gaddis; and 3 sisters.
Hoyt was a member of Gaston Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korea Conflict, and retired from Jenkins Metal.
He is survived by his loving sons, Bobby (Debbie), Richard (Teresa), Gary (Pat) and Steven (Cheryl); 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 20th at Gaston Baptist Church, 516 South Gaston Street, Dallas. A Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Hazel Boyd officiating
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park with Military Honors by the Gaston County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Gaston Baptist Church, 516 South Gaston Street, Dallas, NC 28034 or Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019