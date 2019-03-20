Home

McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
Hubert Tanner Jr. Obituary
MT. HOLLY - Hubert Bryan Tanner Jr., 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 19, 2019 with his family by his side. A native of Belmont, Hubert was the son of the late Plato "Slim" and Helen Montgomery Whisnant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Whisnant.

Hubert retired from Parkdale Mills as a project engineer with 39 years of service.

Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Carolyn Messer Tanner, son Hubert Bryan Tanner, III and wife Joy, daughter Debbie Tanner Miskelly and husband Todd, brothers, David Whisnant and wife Linda, Mike Whisnant and wife Linda, Ronald Whisnant and wife Tracy, grandchildren, Katelyn, Lilah, Julia, Jenna, Victor, and Alex Tanner, Madison and Molly Miskelly.

A memorial service will be held at 3 pm, Thursday, March 21, 2019, Bumgardner Chapel, McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont with Rev. Mike Whisnant officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolence messages may be sent to www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Tanner family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
