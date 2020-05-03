|
|
MOUNT HOLLY - Hubert Wesley Hale, 52, passed away on April 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Angela Hale; children, Katie Hale and Eric Hale; brother, Michael Hale; sisters, Kathy Chapman, Judy Brown, and Susie Hobgood; daughter-in-law, Jessica Simpson Hale; son-in-law, Blane Morgan; mother-in-law, Kathy Hill; father-in-law, Robert Underhill; sister-in-law, Cindy Hill; brother-in-law, John Hill. Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 3, 2020