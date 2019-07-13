|
|
CHERRYVILLE - Hugh Leonard Randall Jr. age 71, of Jacob Street, passed away July 11, 2019 at Atrium Health, Charlotte. Hugh was born December 20, 1947, to Ruth Bivens Randall and the late Hugh Leonard Randall.
Hugh was a veteran of The United States Marine Corps. and a member of First Presbyterian Church, Cherryville.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Randall Eubanks.
Hugh is survived by his mother; 3 nieces and 4 nephews.
Memorial service for Hugh will be held at 3PM Wednesday July 17, 2019 Carpenter Porter Funeral and Cremations with Dr. Rev. Bill Lowe, and Rev. Tom Hartis officiating.
His family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 prior to his service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 107 W Academy St, Cherryville, NC or
Second Baptist Church, 201 N. Houser St, Cherryville.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 13, 2019