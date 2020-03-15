|
"Hugh Donald "Don" White, 60, of Gastonia, passed away March 12th, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina surrounded by his family.
He was born to the late Paul White and Helen Mitchell White, July 17, 1959, in Gastonia, N.C. Don graduated from Ashbrook High School in 1977 and from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1981. He later attended the University of Georgia for business school and began his career at Standard Distributors where he worked for 30 years. He was an active member of the Gaston Country Club as well as the Rotary Club of Gastonia until his retirement when he moved to North Myrtle Beach.
He is survived by his two children: Alex White of Greenville, S.C. and Bailey White of Chapel Hill, N.C and their mother, Lynn Reece of Gastonia. He is also survived by his brother, Dink (Tammy) White of Gastonia, his nephew and niece Justin (Jackie) White; and Brandi Walker and their children. He is remembered with love by: Cathy Marshall White, his second wife, and her children Adrian (Jamey) Tinkey and Katie Marshall, and grandson Michael Tinkey. He was also a cherished friend to many in the Gastonia area, many of whom he considered to be family.
Those who knew Don well will remember his charming sense of humor, quick wit, and ability to light up a room. Those who hardly knew Don still knew his favorite story about his hole-in-one on the 8th hole of the Gaston Country Club.
A memorial service will be held at Founders Chapel, McLean Funeral Directors Gastonia on Saturday, March 21st at 11 am, followed by a receiving of friends. Due to recent and unprecedented public health concerns, an updated announcement will follow if arrangements have to be postponed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be made to the Gastonia Boys & Girls Club, Junior Diabetes Research Foundation, or Gastonia Hospice. Honorary pallbearers are life-long friends Tim Efird, Tom Efird, Paxton Fayssoux, Mike Murphey, Matt Miller, Stephen Stout, Kenny Pruitt, Pearson Flowers, and Randy Bean.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020