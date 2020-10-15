1/1
Ida Graham
Ida Mae Bratton Graham, transitioned on Monday; October 12, 2020 at the age of 96, after battling cancer, at her home. She was born in York, SC and was the youngest of 13 children born to John and Mary Bratton. Mrs. Graham is survived by 9 children, 25 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren.

A walk through visitation will be held on Friday; October 16, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church on Linwood Road in Gastonia. A private graveside service will be held on October 17 for family.

Mask required at all services; live at 1:00 Saturday on Gregory Funeral Service facebook page

Gregory Funeral Service is in charge.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Epworth United Methodist Church
