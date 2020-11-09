1/
Ida Mae (Sherrill) Ward
BELMONT- Ida Mae Sherrill Ward, age 78, widow of the late Grover Calvin Ward, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Born in Swain County, she was a daughter of the late Isaac Taylor Sherrill and Maude McLean Sherrill Cagle. Mrs. Ward was formerly employed with A & E Mills. She loved to sew and to shop on QVC.
Mrs. Ward is survived by two sons, Timmy Mullis (Lisa) and Scott Ward (Glenda); a daughter, Tracy Ward Brock (Tim); 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; a brother, Ronnie Sherrill; and two sisters, Rita Lee Smith and Docia Mauny. She was predeceased by a son, Randy Ward; a great grandchild; three brothers; and three sisters.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park




Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 9, 2020.
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
