BELMONT- Ida Mae Sherrill Ward, age 78, widow of the late Grover Calvin Ward, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Born in Swain County, she was a daughter of the late Isaac Taylor Sherrill and Maude McLean Sherrill Cagle. Mrs. Ward was formerly employed with A & E Mills. She loved to sew and to shop on QVC.
Mrs. Ward is survived by two sons, Timmy Mullis (Lisa) and Scott Ward (Glenda); a daughter, Tracy Ward Brock (Tim); 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; a brother, Ronnie Sherrill; and two sisters, Rita Lee Smith and Docia Mauny. She was predeceased by a son, Randy Ward; a great grandchild; three brothers; and three sisters.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park prior to the service.
