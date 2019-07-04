|
Imogene Fox Boone, age 79, of Pegg Road, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She now walks the streets of gold with her beloved Bernard, she had often spoken of this and was so excited as she spoke.
Mrs. Boone was born November 4, 1939 in Buncombe County to the late Jim and Martha Burleson Fox. Imogene had a career in textiles and later was a CNA. She loved to collect cook books and recipes, cook and share her recipes. She spent countless hours taking care of others. As we say goodbye to Imogene, we know it won't be forever. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Alvin A. Snider and Archie Bernard Boone; son, James Alvin Snider; sisters, Judy Dillingham and Helen Fox Banks Lunsford; brothers, Tommy and Robert Fox; and son-in-law, Artie S. Smith.
She leaves us with an abundance of family to carry her memories in their hearts forever: Children, Regina Hampton and husband Rick, Susan Smith, Lonnie Snider and wife Reba, and Anthony Snider and wife Julie; Sister, Barbara Guthrie; Brothers, Donald Fox and wife Linda, Wade Fox and wife Linda; Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, Rachel, Shelby, Joshua, Caleb, Aaliyah, Stephanie, Aubrey, Patrick, Hunter, Calvin, William, Ezra, Sherrie, Cortney, Ella Jean, Danny, Josh, Trevor, Nathan, Joshua, JoJo, Abigail, Emma, Nolan and Austin. She also had a special place in her heart for Don Miller, Michelle Hurst, Tim Hurd and her trusted hairdresser for 26 years, Sherrie Ledford Drumm.
The family would like to say "Thank you" to Angel, at CaroMont-Gastonia for your impeccable service to see our family through this transition. You truly are an angel.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends David Warren and David Crowder will officiate. Burial will follow in Thomas S. Dillingham Cemetery in Barnardsville.
The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 4, 2019