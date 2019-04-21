Home

Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Imogene (Clippard) Long


Imogene (Clippard) Long


1923 - 2019
Imogene (Clippard) Long Obituary
CHERRYVILLE- Mrs. Frances Imogene Clippard Long, "Imogene Long," age 96 of Lincolnton, died on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Carolina Care Health and Rehabilitation Center in
Cherryville, NC.
Imogene was born in Gaston County, NC on March 23, 1923 to the late Berlin Q. Clippard and Margaret Leona Plonk Clippard. She is predeceased by a sister, Eileen C. Broome and a brother, Robert Clippard as well as her husband of 64
years, Daniel O. Long, Jr.
Imogene attended Stanley High School, graduating in 1941 with honors. She was also a graduate of the National School of Commerce. Imogene was employed with Belk Brothers in Charlotte and Gibbs Industries in Lincolnton. She was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lincolnton.
Her funeral service will be 2:00 pm on Friday, April 26th in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel in Lincolnton with Rev. Danny Trapp officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 1:45 pm prior to the service. Imogene will be buried at Hillcrest Gardens in Mt. Holly immediately following the funeral service.
Survivors include sons, D. Alan Long and his wife, Carolyn Evans Long of
Barboursville, Va.; David F. Long and wife, Ann McLean Long of Greensboro; and
grand-daughters Elizabeth Long of Greensboro and Sarah Long Loor and her husband Danilo Loor of Arlington, Va. Sarah and Danilo have a son, Rafael Alexander Loor, Imogene's great grandson.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Lincolnton, NC.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Long family
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
