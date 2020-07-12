CHARLOTTE, NC- Ingrid Jonek Jones, 88, formerly of Gastonia passed away July 8, 2020 after visits from her loving daughters. She was born on New Year's Day in 1932 in Berlin, Germany a daughter of the late Walter Wegner and Erika Fiering Jonek.

Ingrid married North Carolina native and US Air Force serviceman Steve Marion Jones in 1958 [Berlin, Germany]. Shortly after welcoming their first child, Roxanna Diane, in Bittberg [Germany], the young couple settled in Gastonia in 1960. Ingrid became a naturalized US citizen and the couple welcomed a second daughter, Denise Annette, two years later. With her husband Steve by her side, Ingrid spent the ensuing years working, raising her daughters, volunteering, traveling and socializing with family and friends. Ingrid worked initially in Gastonia as a Kindergarten Teacher at the First United Methodist Church [10 years] and then as a Sales Associate for Efird's and JC Penney department stores [20 years]. After they both retired, Steve and Ingrid enjoyed touring the country with the Vagabond Travel Club and spending time with friends at the VFW. Ingrid kept a spotless home and put amazing meals on the table, including many dishes from her native Germany. Also, through the years, Ingrid kept in contact with German relatives through visits and frequent phone calls. Due to declining health, in 2016 the couple left their beloved Churchill Drive home and moved to a residential care facility in Charlotte, near their youngest daughter. Ingrid was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Steve. Ingrid is survived by her daughters, Roxanna Bottjen (David) of Durham and Denise Jones of Charlotte and a host of family and friends in Gastonia and Germany.

Ingrid will be interred in the First United Methodist Church Memorial Garden alongside Steve, in a private ceremony. Arrangements are being handled by McLean Funeral Home in Gastonia. Condolences for the family may be posted on McLean's website. Memorial contributions may be sent to the First United Methodist Church in Gastonia. The family wishes to thank the multitude of people from Gastonia who called and visited Ingrid after the move to Charlotte and after Steve passed. Steve and Ingrid traveled the world. Gastonia is the place they chose to call home.







