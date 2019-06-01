|
|
GASTONIA - Irene Garland Haynes, 97, passed away May 29, 2019 at Meadowwood Nursing Center.
She was born January 15, 1922 in Mitchell County, the daughter of the late Jess Garland and Naomi Masters Garland.
Irene was the oldest living member of the Eastern Star. She was a charter member of Long Creek Masonic Lodge of Charlotte.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Donna Hix and husband Tim of Charlotte, Roger Edwards and wife Crystal of Gastonia; great-grandchildren, Jordan Thomas Edwards of Grove City, OH and Kerstin Lister of Gastonia; sister, Madge Milovitz of Black Mountain, NC; stepson, Tommy Haynes and wife, Ann of Fletcher, NC; step-grandchildren, David and Karen Haynes of Fletcher, NC.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Eugene Haynes and Ellis Edwards; sons, Thomas "Tommy" O. Edwards and James O. Edwards; step-granddaughter, Tonda Haynes; sisters, Gladys Stewart, Hattie Tipton, and Doris Hoilman; brother, Ray Garland; half-sister, Ella Hall; and half-brother, Arnold Garland.
A funeral service will be held 1 pm Monday, June 3, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by the Rev. Ray Hardee.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to – 4701 Hedgemore Drive, Suite 810, Charlotte, NC 28209 – www.kidney.org
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 1, 2019