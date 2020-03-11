Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:45 PM - 1:15 PM
First Wesleyan Church
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:30 PM
First Wesleyan Church
Bessemer City, NC
View Map

Irene Pettit


1938 - 2020
Irene Pettit Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Irene Louise Mishik Pettit, 81, of Bessemer City, passed away peacefully, on March 5, 2020 at Peak Resources, Gastonia. She was born May 16, 1938 to the late Andy and Dora Senak Mishik.

Irene is survived by her sons James Ostrander and wife Maryann of Gainesville, Ga., Robert Ostrander, Jr. and wife Sandra of Bessemer City; brother Leonard Mishik of Mt. Pleasant, Pa; sister Marie Garner and husband Thomas of North Myrtle Beach, SC; 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Robert Ostrander, Sr., Blair Pettit and William Abbott; sister Ellen Kuzkywoski.

Irene's memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm Thursday, March 12, 2020 at First Wesleyan Church, Bessemer City with Rev. Wes Brown and Rev. Matt Mitchell officiating.

The family will receive friends from 12:45 pm to 1:15 pm prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Peak Resources, 2780 X Ray Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020
