How She Loved Everyone...Praying Hours Every Night For Her Family and Friends...
Irene Rebecca Davis Rogers, "Grandma Rogers" to everyone, age 92, went to be with her Loving and Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her residence in Clover, South Carolina.
Irene was one of the founding members and the oldest living member of Union Road Church in Gastonia, North Carolina. She was a member of the Golden Age Club. She was Grandma to everyone and her door was open to all who wanted to visit and have a meal provided by her. She touched lots of people in her life. She knew when someone was dealing with problems and issues so she comforted them and interceded for them with her Lord. One of Grandma Rogers's favorite things to do was to cook. She enjoyed cooking and making her family and friends happy with her biscuits. Many other things brought joy and happiness to Grandma Rogers, the bird feeders that she kept filled every day, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, and other than her Lord was her family that she loved dearly. Grandma Rogers is going to be missed greatly by her family and friends.
Those left behind to cherish her memories and carry on her legacy are her three daughters and son in law: Brenda Meeks of Clover, Joyce Dawkins of Haw River, Mary and William Clark of Stuart, Virginia; four sons and daughters in law: George and Charlotte Rogers, Bobby and Charlotte Rogers, Johnny and Linda Rogers, Jimmy and Nancy Rogers, all of Clover; fourteen grandchildren, twenty one great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren also survive.
Irene was born in Swain County, North Carolina to the late Harvey Lee Davis and Junie Nelms Davis Hayes. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, George W. Rogers along with one sister; Leona Creedmore (Tince), three brothers: Clell Davis, Charles Hayes and Bobby Hayes; two sons in law: Bartley Meeks and William Dawkins and one granddaughter: Renia Dye.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday ~ July 6, 2019 at Union Road Church, 2315 Union Road, Gastonia, North Carolina with Reverends William Calvert and Darrin Gibbs delivering words of comfort and hope to Irene's family and friends. Graveside and committal will follow at Westview Gardens Cemetery, 1123 Edgewood Road, Bessemer City, North Carolina. Active pallbearers are her grandsons: Rhodney Rogers, Scott Rogers, Johnathan Cassell, Payton Rogers, Michael Rogers and Jake Hagans. Honorary pallbearer is James Henderson.
The family will receive guests from 6:00 PM ~ 8:00 PM Friday ~ July 5, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina.
A special thanks goes to Dr. Locklear for taking care of Irene for over 30 years.
